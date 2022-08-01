Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

