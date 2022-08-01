LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

