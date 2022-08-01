Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.