Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

