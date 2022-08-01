Lithium (LITH) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Lithium (LITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $157,871.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lithium has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,276,447 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.