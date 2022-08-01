Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

LMT opened at $414.26 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

