Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

