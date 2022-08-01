Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 6.5%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 4,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Lovesac Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $96,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

