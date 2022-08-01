Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,890. Lowell Farms has a one year low of 0.18 and a one year high of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.25.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

