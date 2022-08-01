Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

LULU stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.24 and a 200 day moving average of $315.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.