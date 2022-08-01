LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,903.25

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $165,903.25 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

