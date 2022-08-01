LunchMoney Market Capitalization Tops $162,566.75 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $162,566.75 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00132891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

