Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.34. 150,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

