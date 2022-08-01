LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($693.88) to €700.00 ($714.29) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($831.63) to €830.00 ($846.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

