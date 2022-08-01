LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $14.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts have commented on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

