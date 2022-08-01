Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $51,233.04 and $87.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.
About Lympo Market Token
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
