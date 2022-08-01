Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DRAY traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,699. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRAY. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

