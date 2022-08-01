Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

MMP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

