MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.14 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

