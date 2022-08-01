MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.14 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
