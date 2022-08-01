Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,112 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.