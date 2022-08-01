Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,777 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

