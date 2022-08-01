Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

YMAR stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

