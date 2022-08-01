Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $15.59 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

