MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Earnings on Monday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. On average, analysts expect MarketWise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.85 on Monday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 712,495 shares of company stock worth $1,892,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.