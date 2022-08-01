MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.03. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,243.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 712,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,832 in the last ninety days. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Equities analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

