Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,487. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.