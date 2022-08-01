Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,936. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average is $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

