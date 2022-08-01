Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $32,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 162,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

