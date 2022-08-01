Masari Achieves Market Cap of $96,791.49 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Masari has a total market cap of $96,791.49 and $71.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

