Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.29. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,021. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

