Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mattel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mattel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

