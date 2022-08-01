MAX Exchange Token One Day Volume Reaches $13,164.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $977,279.18 and $13,164.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.39 or 0.99888059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00213122 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00253258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00116397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00051247 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

