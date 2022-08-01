Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $114,162.77 and $19.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

