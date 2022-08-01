Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Down 1.4 %

MAYNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.