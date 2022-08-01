Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,411,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 2,106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,116.0 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
About Mazda Motor
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAF)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.