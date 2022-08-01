Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,411,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 2,106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,116.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

