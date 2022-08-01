McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

MUX opened at $3.89 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.