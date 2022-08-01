McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $342.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

