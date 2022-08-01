Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Up 42.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.