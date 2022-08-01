Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Up 42.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

