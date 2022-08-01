Melalie (MEL) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melalie alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004425 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00130035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.