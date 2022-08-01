Members Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.79 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

