MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $813.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.