Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 550,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

