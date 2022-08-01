Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.