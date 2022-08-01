Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3,951.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 370,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 151,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 175,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a market cap of $423.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

