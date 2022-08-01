MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 78.9% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2,396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,537 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CXE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

