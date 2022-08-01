MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $85,097.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.89 or 0.07162582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00156669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00255171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00671050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00593032 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005562 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

