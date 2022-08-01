Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 15,195 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

