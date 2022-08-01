Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 289 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.