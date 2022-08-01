Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 378 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

