Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 2.2 %

UA stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.